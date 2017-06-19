18 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Mosquito Net, No Wedding, New Sokoto Law Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Rakiya A.muhammad

Sokoto — An upcoming law in Sokoto state will mandate potential suitors to add insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the brideprice they pay before getting married.

The couple will also have to undergo testing for sickle cell gene and enrol for a state community contributory health scheme to reduce the cost of medical treatment, according to the law.

Sokoto health commissioner Balarabe Kakale said the law makes it compulsory for couples to undergo testing for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B.

The state health ministry is to sponsor a private bill before Sokoto legislature.

But that will not come until a seminar agrees on the position of the law, Islam, and culture on premarital testing.

Kakale said the measures were meant to reduce the menace of the diseases in Sokoto

Nigeria

Aides Silent On Buhari's Recovery, Date of Return

There were sealed lips and frowned faces, coupled with unwelcoming body language at Abuja House, the official residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.