Nigeria: Aides Silent On Buhari's Recovery, Date of Return

London — There were sealed lips and frowned faces, coupled with unwelcoming body language at Abuja House, the official residence of the Nigerian ambassador to the court of St. James's, about the recovery and return date of President Muhammadu Buhari, when The Guardian visited for an update on the nation's number one citizen on Saturday afternoon.

"Can you please leave. Stop pressing that buzzer, please. We don't have information that you are coming, and if you want any appointment with the President, go to the High Commission," one security staff said before signing off from his duty post at 3:00pm.

Meanwhile, aides, members of the Commission staff and the two well-wishers who called, kept The Guardian at bay and some even refused eye contact while some did manage a word or two.

Others just responded with blank looks, and demeanour, which rubbished the return date of around June 12, which a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, recently announced.

Although it is not clear whether the President is bed bound inside Abuja House and if Kalu actually saw him, but The Guardian's investigation revealed that all of his consultations and treatments since returning to London for the second leg of his medical vacation over a month ago, have been at the Kensington address.

The conspiracy of silence and secrecy unfolded as follows. At about 2.48pm, when two young men who came visiting were questioned by The Guardian as they waited for their host, they claimed to have no idea that the President was there, much less the state of his recovery.

Pressed further for comments on the date Kalu had mentioned, one of them instantly changed his mood and snapped, saying: 'l don't know you, l've only just met you here and you're asking me all these questions."