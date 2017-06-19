Nigeria: 'No Rescued Chibok Girl Escape to Sambisa Forest'

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian army in Sambisa Forest

Maiduguri — The Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, yesterday refuted the allegation that one of the rescued Chibok girls had escaped. This followed an unconfirmed report that the girl escaped to join her Boko Haram 'husband' in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Alhassan, in a reply to a text message by The Guardian on Saturday said: "No, it is not true. The girls are all in the shelter, hale, hearty and enjoying their programme. Thanks."

The rescued girls are reportedly camped at an Abuja rehabilitation shelter. The Federal Government had disclosed that the girls would be enrolled in a school in September to continue their education for a period of four months.

However, a source at Chibok town, who did not want his name to be mentioned, said the girl who sneaked to rejoin her husband was not among the rescued school girls.

He said the girl, called Aisha, was allegedly released to her family from the Borno State deradicalisation centre. According to him, the 19-year old girl was alleged to be married to a factional leader of the Boko Haram, Mamman Nur.

Aisha was said to have fled with her child from her Maiduguri residence to join the said husband in the forest. The source added that the insinuation that she had fled into the forest was driven by the inability to reach her through her mobile phone.