Tanzania: Seven Contractors Cautioned Over Quality in Mbinga

Mbinga — Seven contractors, who have won tenders for construction of bridges, roads and rehabilitation of roads in Mbinga Town Council in Ruvuma Region, have been called upon to deliver quality work in time.

They have been reminded that the work they have been given aims at solving problems which the residents were facing.

The call was made yesterday by the Acting Mbinga Town Council Director, Mr Ismail Mafita, when speaking to reporters in his office. He said a total of Sh1.95 billion had been dished out, being the first budget of the new town council, whereby rehabilitation of roads and construction of bridges had officially started since May 8 in all 19 wards in the council.

He said the rehabilitation and construction work was expected to be complete in August, this year. Each ward has more than three projects.

He added that four bridges out of seven had started being constructed in Myangayanga Ward, Luwahita Ward (two bridges), Mpepai Ward (three) and Tulila Ward (one) while preparations were underway to start construction of three bridges.

He urged residents to cooperate with the contractors including protecting construction material and property in their areas so that construction works could be completed as planned. He also called upon the residents not to allow vehicles overloading more than seven tons to use the roads.