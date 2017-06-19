THE Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is running a series of World Bank-funded workshops aimed at improving the performances of learners in the country.

A ministry official, Teboho Moneri told the Lesotho Times that the workshops which began this week and will run until the end of next month would facilitate the training of 150 facilitators on planning in order to improve the management of schools.

Thereafter, the facilitators would engage parents of learners, the local communities and other stakeholders on how to improve performances at selected schools.

"As soon as the workshops are complete the facilitators will be assigned to various communities where each facilitator will work with three schools along with the teachers and the community to identify the challenges faced by those schools as well as possible remedies," Mr Moneri said.

312 primary schools and 65 secondary schools have been selected to kick start the programme and these were chosen on the basis of previous poor performances.

Mr Moneri said so far absenteeism on the part of teachers and learners had been identified as some of the factors that led to poor performances.

"The workshop discussed how such issues can be tackled as well as how to curb the challenge of dropouts," Mr Moneri said.

"We need to improve performances because it is not a good thing for schools to post poor results due to issues can be addressed," Mr Moneri said.