Tanzania: Police - Man Kills Wife, Child and Dumps Bodies in Toilet

Biharamulo — Police are holding a 39 years old man from Kikomakoma Village in Biharamulo District, Kagera Region for allegedly killing his wife and his child.

Kagera Regional Police Commander Agustino Olomi said the suspect (name withheld) allegedly dumped the two bodies into a latrine after killing them.

He said the wife was 29 years old while the child was eight years old.

According to Mr Olomi the suspect committed the offence on Thursday.

He added that the bodies of the deceased were found yesterday.

The acting chairman for Kikomakoma Village, Mr Daniel Samson, said that Kulwa Bulemela was initially arrested by the residents and later sent to the police station.

"The suspect alledgedly wanted to escape on learning that the residents were about to find out the matter," he said.

Mr Daniel said the villagers decide to retrieve the bodies from the pit latrine.

One of the witnesses, Marysiana Mathias said that the body of the woman was found tied with a rope in the neck and hands.

The police boss urged people to solve their family disputes peacefully and seek advice from religious leaders and elderly people.

He said that preliminary investigations showed that the couple were engaged in a domestic fight shortly before the killing.