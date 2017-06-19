Rwanda: Rwamagana City, Isonga Back in Top Flight

Rwamagana City FC and Isonga FC have made a sensational return to the Azam Rwanda Premier League after emerging the winners in their respective two-legged semi-final playoffs in the second-tier league.

The two teams won their semi-final ties against Miroplast FC and AS Muhanga, respectively,on Saturday. Rwamagana City and Isonga will now meet in the second division final but FERWAFA is yet to fix the date.

At Mironko stadium, Miroplast FC, who were favourites against Rwamagana City, lost 0-1 courtesy of Patrick Munyankindi's penalty for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. Rwamagana City FC held their nerves to advance to the final winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Rwamagana City return to the top-flight league after one second in the second-tier division following their relegation at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Meanwhile, at Stade Muhanga, hosts AS Muhanga were held to a goalless draw by Isonga FC leaving the visitors to qualify 1-0 on aggregate, thanks to a first leg strike.

Isonga FC make their return to top-flight league two seasons after their relegation.

The two clubs will now take the place of SC Kiyovu and Pepiniere who were relegated from the Azam Rwanda Premier League during the just-concluded season.

Saturday

Second division playoffs

Second leg

Miroplast FC 0-1 Rwamagana City (Agg 2-3)

AS Muhanga 0-0 Isonga FC (Agg 0-1)