Tanzania: Fair Casts Students' Job Net Wider

Institutions of higher learning across the country should expose and equip their students with relevant global and career competencies to enhance their employability.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the call when opening the second season of China-Tanzania Job Fair held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in the city yesterday.

She said that the world needs talented individuals who can function effectively at global level, innovative, bolded with initiative and resilience and can navigate well around predicated situations.

"I wish to remind you that the world has changed.

Unlike before whereby employers sought candidates, nowadays you have to make yourself standout by doing a little bit more than others in the market," she said.

On the other hand, VP Samia asked students to be resourceful and bold enough in exploiting opportunities and avoid taking them for granted because nothing is offered on a silver platter.

The VP said that the second season goes a long way to further government's efforts in eradicating unemployment, which is the problem that faces graduates.

The event brought together over 120 Chinese investments, local and international enterprises to meet and recruit university graduates from various academic disciplines.

She said the job fair also acts as a catalyst in promoting the relationship particularly in cultural and educational aspects and support the two governments in creating job opportunities for graduates from colleges and universities in the country.

The job fair is a response to a call of the realisation of the vision of President John Magufuli to make Tanzania an industrialised economy by 2015 and China's One Belt, One Road Initiative under President Xi Jinping.

"What we are witnessing today is a testimony of the great support we have continued to enjoy from our Chinese brothers and sisters," she said, adding that the job fair will further cement and promote the friendship between our two countries.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Lu Youqing said that his government was committed to support the country in providing jobs to local youth.

He noted that over 100 Chinese investment enterprises are lined up to recruit graduates in support of the government's efforts to ensure a bright future for the young generation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UDSM, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala said that the job fair, apart from providing employment opportunities for graduates, also creates a platform for graduates to learn different styles of work, behaviour, attitudes and values of the work.

"They will also be in a position to demystify some of the myths, misconceptions and stereotypes," he said, noting that the employers cultivate the mutual trust and respect to the employees, harmonise work relations and improve productivity.

On the other hand, Prof Mukandala said the first Job fair held in 2016 directly led to employment of qualified candidates from various disciplines, which included engineering, science, technology, finance, management, medicine, social sciences and humanities, among others.