Tanzania: Strong Foundation in Science Encouraged Among Students

Parents have been urged to encourage their children to study science subjects from lower levels of education so that they can have a strong foundation of the subjects in secondary education level.

Assistant Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Ms Aneth David, made the appeal in Dar es Salaam yesterday, saying parents can play a great role in shaping their children's future.

The UDSM Biotechnology don who also doubles as Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Ambassador, was speaking during the first ever Africa Science Week organised by NEF at Al Muntazir Primary School in the city.

According to Ms David, the main goal of Africa Science Week was to develop tomorrow's scientists and technologists by engaging children and young people in scientific activities. "Africa Science Week is being held in Tanzania for the time.

NEF will expand the reach of its Africa Science Week to 30 countries in 2018 and all 54 countries on the continent by 2020," said the NEF Ambassador.

She said the Africa Science Week will engage students in activities involving learning of Chemistry, Technology and Engineering using interactive science kits, pointing out that students will participate in physical activities and science projects competition.

"The event will enhance research networks and communities of scientists across Africa and we hope that the next editions will witness technology to facilitate coordinated regional activities," she observed.

The UDSM lecturer noted that the annual event will provide Tanzanian youth with the best opportunity to learn more about what science can achieve and how it changes life.

"African Science Week is the only platform bringing together actors passionate about science and technology.

I am proud to be part of this first edition," she said. Ms David further urged the government to heavily invest in infrastructure that will facilitate science subjects at schools.