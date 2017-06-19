19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Long Jumpers On Form in Stockholm

Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai secured a one-two for the South African contingent on Sunday, dominating the men's long jump discipline at the sixth leg of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

Manyonga earned victory with a best leap of 8.36m, while Samaai took the runner-up spot with a jump of 8.29m.

Former Olympic silver medallist Khotso Mokoena finished sixth with a 7.98m attempt.

In the men's 400m hurdles race, LJ van Zyl was lying second down the home straight but he clattered into the last hurdle and jogged across the line in eighth position in 51.42.

Fellow hurdler Antonio Alkana was scratched from the men's 110m hurdles race after being banished at the blocks due to a false start.

National champion Pieter Conradie was in fine form in the men's 400m B race, taking the win in 45.88.

Compatriot Rynardt van Rensburg , competing in the 800m national contest ahead of the main programme, grabbed third spot in a season best of 1:45.73.

The seventh of 14 legs in the Diamond League series will be held in Paris, France on July 1.

