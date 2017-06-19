18 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania, Russia in Strong Ties

Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to foster cordial and friendly relations with Russia, not only in diplomacy, but also in trade and investment.

The time-tested relations between the two countries have steadily evolved from the second half of the 20th century when the then Soviet Union's input to liberation movements in Africa was truly remarkable.

This was said by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga recently.

"It is now the right time for Russia to be back on the continent with investments," he said on Thursday evening during a reception to mark the Russian National Day at the Russian Ambassador's residence in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Mahiga called on Russia to cooperate with Tanzania in trade and economy.

He took the opportunity to urge Russian businesses to invest in the country. On his part, the Russian Ambassador to Tanzania, Yuri Popov said that today the cooperation between the two countries has expanded to include continuous political dialogue, stronger economic ties, humanitarian and cultural ties as well as matters of security and counter-terrorism.

"Today, just like before, Moscow and Dar es Salaam have a common understanding on most international issues. We live in an interdependent, interconnected reality where we cannot afford ourselves, nor our leaders, to be irresponsible," Amb. Popov said.

