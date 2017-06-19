Zimbabwe: 'Leave Our Land and Go Play Golf', Mugabe Loyalist Tells White Farmers

Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzi Chipanga has reportedly urged Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to eject all remaining commercial white farmers in the country's Manicaland province, saying they should relocate to Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb "where they can relax and play golf".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chipanga said this during a rally that was also addressed by Mugabe on Friday in Mutare.

Chipanga said most Zanu-PF party youths remained landless even after the country's controversial land reforms.

Thousands of white commercial farmers and their employees were displaced and left without sources of income during the fast-tracked agrarian reforms that were masterminded by Mugabe's administration in 2000.

Fresh land grabs

"President, whites are not superior and you once told us that a good white man is one who is asleep.

"Whites are not superior; it's time they totally vacate the farms and find a place somewhere in the leafy suburbs of Borrowdale where they can relax and play golf whilst youths take the opportunity to farm their own country," Chipanga was quoted as saying.

Chipanga's utterances came just a few weeks after Mugabe threatened to embark on fresh land grabs targeting the few white commercial farmers still remaining in the country.

Addressing thousands of his ruling Zanu-PF party supporters in the farming town of Marondera two weeks ago, the nonagenarian said white commercial agronomists who still remained on the farms should be removed from their properties because most Zimbabweans were in need of land.

Said Mugabe: "We are going to take those farms and re-distribute them to our youths, some of whom did not benefit from the land reform programme but the land would not be enough for everybody. We are also going to take away the land from small scale purchase farmers who are not utilising those farms for re-distribution."

News24