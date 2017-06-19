Tanzania: If You Hate Work, Then You Go Home. Should Hate Money Also

column

When God created Adam and Eve and later when the two residents of the earth decided to go against His will, he told them something, that they will eat from their sweat or something close to that.

The Bible further says that he who does not work shall not eat, it is as simple as that, therefore, this clearly indicates that God does not condone laziness, 'shetani ndio mwenyewe!'

In the good old days, when our forefathers inhabited the land, it was normal for womenfolk to busy themselves in the homestead while the men pick up their weapons and go hunting, which is why they were called hunters and gatherers, 'upo?'

Since time immemorial, men have been considered as the bread winners in the family setting, until an accident called Beijing happened and women started wearing the pants in the house, 'naomba mnielewe?' But it is still normal for a man, a grown up man for that matter, to engage himself in something so that he can earn an income, "ni kawaida, sio jambo jipya."

In our modern day African setting, an African woman tries her level best to contribute her share of feeding the family, to help her man, 'hamuachii kila kitu.'

'Haya', unfortunately there are some men, who are supposed to be the bread winners, the hunters and gatherers, the heads of the family, the main honcho in the house, who have very funny characters, 'wanastaajabisha sana tu!'

There was a time I asked a friend of mine, what would happen if he was fired from his current job and he told me that he would comb the whole city until he found another job, 'ni maneno yake.'

But there are these men, grown up men who obviously have families out there, who have very funny characters, 'nawaambia kweli,' they always manage to leave me with a thousand questions.

We all know that the normal working hours, whether you are employed, self-employed or business owner, range from eight in the morning to about five in the evening, "ndio masaa tuliyoyazoea, kama nakosea mniambie".

But it becomes worrisome when you find groups of men, grown men, lounging around, doing a lot of nothing and generally being a bother to no one, 'wapo wapo tu!' "Sawa mtasema wengine ni wa vyeti feki," but the reason I am saying this is because this habit has been there even before baba Jesca, the main inhabitant of state house, became the president, 'watu wanazuga tu.'

I was in town recently and my mind failed to comprehend why a group of men, grown men, in town, would find time to gather around a piece of wood we call 'Bao' and wee away the hours, 'sielewi, kaabisa!' "Kabisa mnakaa mnacheza bao? Saa tatu asubuhi?" People are amazing, very amazing indeed, that is why they killed Jesus, and shun from best behaviour, 'saa nne asubuhi, kweli?'

Okay, one thing I told myself was that maybe these guys were passing by, on their way to conduct income generating activities, when they came across the piece of wood and they decided to stop for a few minutes, "ndivyo nilivyofikiria, kweli kabisa!" But when I passed at the same spot a few hours later, the same guys were still there, busy playing their game and this time round they were joined by four other guys, 'sidanganyi, kweli kabisa,' in the middle of the busy Dar es Salaam City!

Let me tell you, they were smart looking guys, people who could belong to any respectable office, but when others are busy building the nation, they spend the day playing "bao, jamani jamani!" 'Hivi,' when you leave home in the morning, where do you tell your wife or spouse you are going? 'Unaaga unaenda wapi?' Or you simply telling her "mama, natoka kidogo naenda kucheza bao na washikaji, nitakuepo huko hadi saa kumi na mbili hivi," 'kweli?' From Monday to Suturday, 'utawakuta', what time do they work? 'kila siku mko likizo tu!' 'Asiefanya kazi na asile!' Let me tell you the truth, these are the people who will always stick on your back, begging for money and they always have excuses.

"Nipe msimbazi mtu wangu, cheki yangu imechelewa," "mtaomba hadi lini? Mbona msitafute kazi tu?" Spending the whole day doing a lot of nothing and you expect to get rich? Others will even take advantage of the recent saga where those with fake documents were shown the door and became jobless, they will pretend to among the victims, "wakati hata kuajiriwa hawajawahi, na hawataki!" "Halafu mkiporwa wake zenu mnalalamika," but what exactly do you expect, if your woman realises that she is tied down to a loser, lounging around doing nothing, while other men toil.

'Akimpata mpiganaji atabaki? Subutu!' Think man! It is okay if you can afford to spend the whole day doing nothing but you are financially stable, instead of playing 'bao' for hours on end, on working days and you expect another man, who works for his money, to support you, "mshindwe! Asiyefanya kazi na asile, kwisha!!"