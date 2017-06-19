Tanzanian Wins Table Tennis Title in Kenya

Tanzania's teen table tennis player, Sara Alidina has won the Kenyan Coast Regional Championships 2017, after beating Assa Naomi from Taita county 2-1 in the final.

Playing for Mombasa County Combine team, Sara started the match with 8-11 loss in the fist set before putting up a strong performance in the second set to win 11-8 and later registered a11-4 win in the final set to emerge champion. Sara who studies at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa also faced hard oppositions in the semi-finals.

She played Amina from Taita County and managed to win 2-0, posting 14-12 and 11-8 respectively. "I'm happy to win the title, Assa is a very strong player, but I managed to show my talent and win the tough match, victory was my target in my career.

I was competing for the first time, it was tense to me and I promise to make efforts and dominate other events," said Sara via telephone.

Following the victory, Sara qualified automatically for the Kenya National racquet championships, to be held in Nairobi at the end of this month. She will be representing the Kenyan Coast Region.

Sara managed to win all three matches in a preliminary round to reach the last eight of the exciting championships.

She registered a two-straight win (2-0) victory against Christine Mbengo with the 11-3 and 11-5 before registering a victory in the second encounter against Caroline Achiong with the same style after recording 11-5 and 11-4 respectively.

The third game was tough for Sara as she faced tricky Kenyan player Ifra (19) and won by 2-1. Sara won the first set with 11-8, but Ifra equalised in the second with 11-8 and in the final set, Sara won 11-7 in the thrilling event.