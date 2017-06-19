19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Companies Tribunal to Hear Case On SAA Chair Dudu Myeni

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Companies Tribunal is on Monday set to hold a hearing on whether Dudu Myeni acted in a delinquent manner in her capacity as director of the SAA board.

In March, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the South African Airways Pilots Association had initially filed an application at the North Gauteng High Court over Myeni.

OUTA portfolio director for transport Ben Theron said at the time that such an order being granted would have prevented Myeni from being appointed as a director or executive of any organisation in South Africa for seven years, Fin24 reported.

The airline had suffered a loss of R10.5bn over a period of five years, following Myeni's appointment in 2012, said Theron at the time.

"The situation at SAA has worsened at the hands of Myeni," he added.

The Mail and Guardian reported last week that she had missed six board meetings, notifying her colleagues electronically that she would be absent.

The newspaper reported that her board colleagues had instructed lawyers to probe whether she had breached the Companies Act and good governance principles with her conduct and alleged lack of participation in company business.

The Companies Tribunal hearing was expected to start at 10:00 in Pretoria.

News24

South Africa

Train Vandals Must Be Treated Like Murderers, Rapists and Treasonists - Union

People caught vandalising transport infrastructure deserve to spend the rest of their lives in jail, the United National… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.