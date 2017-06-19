The Companies Tribunal is on Monday set to hold a hearing on whether Dudu Myeni acted in a delinquent manner in her capacity as director of the SAA board.

In March, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the South African Airways Pilots Association had initially filed an application at the North Gauteng High Court over Myeni.

OUTA portfolio director for transport Ben Theron said at the time that such an order being granted would have prevented Myeni from being appointed as a director or executive of any organisation in South Africa for seven years, Fin24 reported.

The airline had suffered a loss of R10.5bn over a period of five years, following Myeni's appointment in 2012, said Theron at the time.

"The situation at SAA has worsened at the hands of Myeni," he added.

The Mail and Guardian reported last week that she had missed six board meetings, notifying her colleagues electronically that she would be absent.

The newspaper reported that her board colleagues had instructed lawyers to probe whether she had breached the Companies Act and good governance principles with her conduct and alleged lack of participation in company business.

The Companies Tribunal hearing was expected to start at 10:00 in Pretoria.

News24