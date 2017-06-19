17 June 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Tšotleho Eyes Likuena Return

By Mikia Kalati

United States-based Jane 'Sunny' Tšotleho is itching for a Likuena return after recovering from an injury that had side-lined him since March.

Tšotleho, who plies his trade with American second-tier club, Richmond Kickers, has seven caps since debuting for Likuena in a 2-0 win over Liberia in 2014 in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He scored his first goal against Seychelles at Setsoto stadium last year.

"The team did very well in their opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania because getting a point away from home is a good result," Tšotleho said, adding he was gutted to have missed out during the qualifier.

He revealed that he was given the nod to return to action by Canada specialist who he recently visited.

"I am finally healthy and fit and have been given the green light to return to action after my final check-up with a specialist in Canada.

"I missed pre-season and the challenge is to get back playing to develop an understanding with my teammates again.

"I also have to understand the system that the team is using but I believe I will regain my place back in the team," he said.

The 25-year old also spoke of his joy in seeing fellow US-based Napo Matsoso finally getting his chance with the national team.

"I am very happy for him but disappointed that I was not there with him for his first match with the national team.

"But I was told he is doing well settling into the team and it made me happy."

Matsoso became a star of the American university scene where he turned out with huge distinction for University of Kentucky, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists in 73 games in four seasons.

He was described as one of the most influential attacking midfielders in the country at that level.

The 23-year old Matsoso won his first cap for Likuena in the recent friendly match against Swaziland and his good performance in 2016 resulted in his selection by Major Soccer League side New England Revolution. However, he failed to secure a contract and is currently club-hunting.

He will be unleashed at the regional COSAFA tournament in Rustenburg, South Africa later this month.

