Lesotho: Media Awards Attract Corporate Support

THE inaugural media awards for sports journalists scheduled for November are set to be a bigger affair after more companies joined initial sponsor, Alliance Insurance in bankrolling the event.

Standard Bank Lesotho, Metropolitan Lesotho, AON Insurance, Vodacom Lesotho and Clientcare Brokers were all unveiled as co-sponsors during a media briefing at Alliance Insurance this week.

Sales and Marketing Manager at Alliance Insurance, Limakatso Mokobocho said they courted other companies to come on board because they wanted to increase the prizes for the awards on 4 November.

"We knew as Alliance Insurance that what we were offering was not enough and approached our partners to come on board," Mokobocho said.

"We did not want a mediocre ceremony and so we opened our doors to other companies to come on board after we accepted a request from the Lesotho Sports Reporters Association to help them stage the awards.

"Luckily the response was very positive so much that some companies want to sponsor certain categories by themselves."

Mokobocho said there was a lot of interest from the corporate world and they were negotiating with more companies to come on board.

They also announced that there will be honorary awards for journalism icons in both printing and radio.

"This briefing was about acknowledging our new partners who have joined us to make the awards bigger and better.

"There are other companies that have also shown interest and we are sure to have a glamorous event in November.

"We also want to encourage those journalists that have not gone to their supporters to vote them to work hard in doing so."

For her part, Lesotho Sports Reporters Association secretary general Pascalinah Kabi commended Alliance Insurance for bringing in new sponsors to make the awards bigger and better.

She also urged journalists to play their part in seeking votes as well as up their game in their daily work.

"I wish to thank Alliance Insurance and the new sponsors that have come on board for making these awards bigger and better," Kabi said.

"The journalists must also play their part and up their game by doing their duties to the best of their abilities.

"It is up to them to utilise the platforms that are available to market themselves and gather more votes because success comes with hard work and dedication," she said.

The awards are open to all sports journalists in the country and voting is through short messages service (SMS).

The winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.