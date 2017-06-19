Tanzania: Karia Joins Race to Challenge Malinzi

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) incumbent Vice-President, Wallace Karia has picked nomination forms to challenge Jamal Malinzi for the top post in the August 12th general election to be held in Dodoma.

Karia remained tight-lipped about his future in the upcoming federation's general election.

According to TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, two candidates picked forms to eye for the president post yesterday. He named another candidate as Fredrick Masolwa.

They joined former Young Africans SC Chairman Imani Madega to challenge Malinzi, which indicates that the race for the post will be mouthwatering and thrilling.

Among those who picked forms immediately after the exercise was officially opened yesterday is incumbent TFF president Jamal Malinzi, who has decided to defend his post.

The exercise to pick and return nomination forms started on Friday and Malinzi was the first to pick nomination forms at the federation headquarter at Karume in Dar es Salaam and few hours later, Madega appeared and picked forms eying for the same post.

Others who came rushing on Friday include Michael Wambura, the former Secretary General of the then Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) now TFF, Simba SC Vice-President Godfrey Nyange alias 'Kaburu' and Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA) Chairman, Mlamu Nghambi, who have picked nomination forms to vie for the federation's vice- president post.

The post is currently being held by Wallace Karia, who is yet to decide whether to defend his post or vie for another position in the coming polls. Other football stakeholders who have decided to contest in the eagerly awaited elections are Salum Chama, Ephraim Majinge, Elias Mwanjala, Golden Sanga, Shafii Dauda, Athumani Kambi, Dustan Mkundi, Samwel Daniel, Mbasha Matutu and Kenneth Pesambili who are vying for the Executive Committee members' posts.

Others who turned up to pick forms to vie for the Executive Committee members posts are Vedastus Lufano, Karilo Samson, Saleh Alawi Abdallah, Cyprian Kwiyava and Mohamed Omar Aden.

As the polls exercise commenced with a bang, some of the incumbent members of the federation's Executive Committee - Ahmed Mgoyi and Wilfred Kidau have said that they will not vie for any post. The nomination forms are available at 500,000/-; 300,000/- and 200,000/- for the president, vice president and Executive Committee pos