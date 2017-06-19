Kenya: State Has Failed to Provide Me With Security, Says Abduba Dida

Presidential candidate Abduba Dida of the Alliance for Real Change has written to the Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery seeking to be provided with security.

Mr Dida, who was cleared by the IEBC on May 28 said in his letter that since he was cleared, his security detail and that of his running mate have not been enhanced.

He complained that despite several calls to police spokesperson Charles Owino, no help has been forthcoming.

"I have called the police spokesperson several times after clearance and reminded him of a failed responsibility.

He promised to personally get in touch as soon as arrangements are finalised but he is yet to get back to me," Mr Dida said.

PROVIDING SECURITY

When contacted, Mr Owino said Mr Dida has failed to provide a list of the people he wants.

"Mr Dida is yet to give us the list of the security persons he wants because as police we cannot just give him people he does not trust.

We told him to provide us with his list but he has failed to do that," said Mr Owino.

"We are interested in providing security to all presidential candidates but none has come to police headquarters about the matter."

REJECTED REQUEST

Early this month, Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga asked Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to increase the number of his bodyguards from the current 16 to 50, but the IG rejected the request.

In the same request, Mr Odinga had also asked the government to provide him with 11 new cars.