18 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: History Beckons in Women Cup Finale

By Makhtum Muziransa

Busia — Having beaten Gafford Ladies, twice in the league this season, Olila High School are favourites to create history as the first ever winners of the Fufa Women Cup that climaxes today at Madibira Grounds, Busia.

Olila won the two Victoria Group clashes between the sides in the Fufa Women Elite League 2-0 at home and 0-3 away but their coach Saddam Pande will not underrate Gafford, who went to finish sixth out of seven teams in that pool.

"We cannot say Gafford are a weak team because of what happened in the league," Olila coach Saddam Pande, whose side beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 2-1 on penalties in the semi-finals in Mukono, said.

Pande has, perhaps, taken lessons from their own experience.

Olila also finished sixth out seven teams in Victoria during their debut season, 2015-16, but made a turnaround in this one to qualify for the playoffs and rightly earn "the most improved team" title from league winning and Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifan.

"With the kind of league season Gafford have had, such an opportunity can always mean a lot to a team," he added.

Gafford will be buoyed by the return of their forward Sandra Nantumbwe, who was suspended for their 2-1 away win over Muteesa I Royal University at Wankulukuku in the semifinals.

"This trophy would be a nice compensation for the league. But also for history's sake - we would be the first team to win it," coach Benjamin Wanyama said.

Wanyama, however, agrees that for any success to materialise, they need to read into the form book.

"It was a challenge playing Olila in the league. They had a totally new squad, we did not know about then and we took them for granted," Wanyama said.

Gafford have been the more fortunate of the two teams with two byes in the first two rounds before dumping She Corporate 2-0 at home in the quarter finals. They could do anything for lady luck to smile at them, just this one more time.

ROAD TO THE FINAL - GAFFORD

First Round

One of seven teams to get a bye

Round of Last 16

London Stallions vs. Gafford Ladies (w/o)

Quarter Finals

Gafford Ladies 2-0 She Corporate

Semi Finals

Muteesa 1-2 Gafford

*Olila's Road TO Busia Final

First Round

Olila 2-0 Eastern Heroes

Round of Last 16

Olila 4-0 Alleluya

Quarter Finals

Taggy High 0-1 Olila

Semi Finals

UCU 2(1)-2(2) Olila

