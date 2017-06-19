Tanzania: District Council Directed to Collect Waste From Market in Seven Days

Hai — A civic council in Hai District has given seven days to the district council leadership to collect solid waste from Sadala Market so as to protect the health of consumers.

The council executives have also been required to fill up a huge hole near the market as it endangers the lives of residents living in the area.

The directive was given over the weekend in an ordinary meeting of the councillors.

The meeting took place in the district council's hall, where the councillors said they had for long time explained about the removal of the filth but to no avail.

The Masama West Councillor, Harsoni Masakia, said they visited the market and found traders doing their business on the ground with rotten filth emitting foul smell strewn all over the place.

Despite that, the councillor said the market was facing the challenge of dilapidated infrastructures. He called on the district council to address the situation so that the traders could do their businesses in a hygienic environment.

For his part, the Chairperson of the District Council, Helga Mchomvu, said most of the infrastructures at the markets across the district were in bad shape, hampering revenue collections.

"We have for long talked about hygiene at market places, but it is not done and we don't know why. Within seven days we need a report as we cannot tolerate such a thing. We have for long made our voices about construction of infrastructures at the markets and even regional commissioners have given directives, but nothing is being implemented, especially about the Sadala issue, " said Mr Mchomvu.

In his response, the district's Lands Officer, Mr Jacob Muhumba, said on behalf of the District Executive Director, Mr Yohana Sintoo that rehabilitation of the market infrastructure at the market stopped due to heavy rains.

On the issue of the hole at the market, he said they would send in the district council's expert to carry out an evaluation on how they can deal with the problem.