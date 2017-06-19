18 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Authorities Pledge to Address Water Shortage in Rombo

By Fina Lyimo

Rombo — Some residents of Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region have complained that water from Rongai forests on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro benefited villagers in neighbouring Kenya than them.

They have called on the regional authorities to ensure that they get their share of the increasingly diminishing water supplies from streams originating from the mountain.

Martin Kavishe, the technical manager with Kiliwater, a private company contracted to supply water in Rombo district, said there was enough water at the source but wondered why a large share goes to Kenya.

He said there were three main sources of water from the Rongai forests alone and that with proper distribution network it can suffice the needs of consumers in three divisions for 24 hours each day.

He added, however, that water rationing has become common in Rombo District because of poor water supply network, noting that a new pipeline network to cost about one billion shillings is planned.

A villager who identified himself as Abdallah Mbogo said water scarcity in some areas of Rombo had become so acute that some villagers are forced to go to Kenya to fetch the precious liquid though most of the streams originate from their area.

