Rwanda: It's Advantage Rayon Sports in Peace Cup Tie Against Police

Holders Rayon Sports are one leg into the semi-final of the Peace Cup after edging Police FC 2-0 when they visited the law-enforcers' side at Kicukiro Stadium for the first leg of this quart-final fixture.

Burundian Shassir Niyonkuru scored a wonderful header in the 68th minute following a good cross from Dominique Savio Nshuti from the right flank while Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga scored a stunning volley in the 85th minute off a Djaber Manishimwe assist.

Niyonkuru had missed a glorious opportunity to put the Blues ahead in the 43th minute with Marcel Nzarora making a stunning save.

At the start of second half, Usengimana had a chance to equalise for Innocent Seninga's side but was denied by third-choice goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga.

In the 72nd minute, Police's Isaie Songa, who had replaced Christophe Abeddy Biramahire, was denied by the post after eliminating two Rayon players, following a Dany Usengimana cross.

Police will be looking to overturn the result from the first leg when they visit Rayon Sportson Wednesday as they bid to reach the semifinals.

Police won the Peace Cup in 2015 after beating Rayon 1-0 in the final.

With Rayon Sports having wrapped up the league title this season, Police, who finished second in the league, are keen to reclaim the Peace Cup and subsequently represent the country in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

If they fail to eliminate Rayon they will be hoping the Blues go all the way and retain the trophy, which would mean that Rayon would represent the country in the CAF Champions League and Police in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the day's other match, Marines drew 1-1 against Espoir at Umuganda stadium in Rubavu, with Jimmy Mbaraga netting the opening goal in the 30th minute while Ally Mbogo scored the equaliser in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, eight-time winners APR FC, who finished third in the league this season, will travel to Bugesera for their first leg hoping this time to overcome a side that beat them 2-1 on the last day of the Azam Rwanda Premier League season last Thursday.

AS Kigali, winners of the Peace Cup in 2013, will play away to Amagaju today as they seek a win in the first leg clash of this fixture.

The return legs for today's fixtures are due Thursday.

Winners will proceed to the semi-final round slated June 28 while the final is set for July 4.

Sunday

Police 0-2 Rayon Sports

Marines 1-1 Espoir

Monday

Bugesera Vs APR (Bugesera)

Amagaju Vs AS Kigali (Nyagisenyi)