Rwanda: Thairu Wins Inaugural Ubumwe Grande Hotel Monthly Mug

John Thairu stunned a field of some of the most experienced local golfers when he put on an excellent display to win the inaugural Ubumwe Grande Hotel Monthly Mug golf tournament on Saturday.

The one-day event, sponsored by Ubumwe Grande Hotel, was held at Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama and attracted 64 golfers in the men, women and seniors' category.

Thairu, the vice-captain of Kigali Golf Club, returned a score of 72 nett in the handicap 0-9 category, beating Dr. Davis Kashaka, by three strokes.

In the handicap 10-18, it was Butera Rutagarama, who came out on top despite tying at the same nett score of 70 with Chris Mburu, while Sunday Karegeya took the top prize (Mug Cup) in handicap 19-28 category with 74 nett and James Mungai finished second with 77 nett.

In the seniors' category, Jacob du Preez won the big mug with 68 nett score followed by Peter Doorest, who returned scores of 70 nett.

Olra Rwiyamirira stunned pre-tournament favourite Rehema Karegeya to claim the women's top prize after scoring 68 nett, while Karegeya finished on 71 nett.

According to Ubumwe Grande Hotel General Manager, Kenn Munyeki, the tournament will be staged every month until it climaxes with the 'Grand Finale' late in the year.

"We are sponsoring this tournament because we want to be identified with the golf fraternity and to promote sports in general in Rwanda, but also it gives us as a hotel a contact level. We feel this is one of the ways to give back to society," said Munyeki.

Saturday

Handicap 0-9

Winner: John Thairu 72 nett

Runner up: Dr. Davis Kashaka 75 nett

Handicap 10-18

Winner: Butera Rutagarama 70 nett

Runner up: Chris Mburu 70 nett

Handicap 19-28

Winner: Sunday Kabarebe 74 nett

Runner up: James Mungai 77 nett

Seniors

Winner: Jacob Du Preez 68 nett

Runner up: Peter Doorest 70 nett

Women

Winner: Olra Rwiyamirira 68 nett

Runner up: Rehema Karegeya 71 nett