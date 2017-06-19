Kenya: TSC Orders Teachers in Hardship Regions Posted to 'Friendly Schools'

Teachers Service Commission has directed that non-local teachers seeking employment in hardship regions be given jobs in areas considered as "friendly".

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia has consequently asked all county directors to implement this directive.

The areas considered as hardship include those that are prone to terrorism, famine and aridity.

The commission is currently recruiting 5,000 primary and secondary teachers in a bid to reduce the shortage, which stands above 80,000.

"I direct all TSC county directors to post teachers who are non-locals in their counties to schools located in areas which are safe," said Ms Macharia.

AL-SHABAAB

The TSC boss spoke in Koliech village, Kokoth Kataa location, in Homa Bay County during the burial of the late Elly Ojiema, a teacher who was killed by al-Shabaab terrorists at Fafi Primary School in Garissa County.

During the burial, Garrisa TSC county director Margaret Kinyanjui described the late Ojiema as a teacher dedicated to his work.

"He was employed in January this year but it is unfortunate that he died in May at a very young age," said Ms Kinyanjui.

Yesterday, Ms Macharia argued that posting teachers who are non-natives to areas prone to difficulties exposed them to risks which have seen some of them lose their lives.

"This effort is intended to boost safety and security of our teachers besides taking care of their well-being as they deliver services to children of this country," she added.

TERMS OF SERVICE

The TSC boss further announced that the commission will embark on reviewing teachers welfare across the country to improve their terms and condition of services.

The commission has suffered a setback in terms of staffing when several non-native teachers deserted their duties in schools in counties located in the former North Eastern Province.

Early this month, suspected al-Shabaab militants burnt down a school and abducted two teachers in an overnight attack in Fafi in Garissa County.

The militants, armed with small arms and explosions, also vandalised a mobile communication mast in the area.

Northern and coastal Kenya has experienced a sharp rise in attacks linked to the Somalia-based terrorist group.