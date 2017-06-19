Uganda: Kabaka Directs Buganda Land Board to Sensitise Public On 'Kyapa Mu Ngalo' Campaign

Photo: James Kabengwa/Daily Monitor

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II waves to his ecstatic subjects during his tour of Singo county.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has directed Buganda Land Board (BLB ) to sensitise the public about the recently introduced compulsory land registration and acquisition of leases by tenants on kingdom land commonly known as Kyapa mu ngalo(a title in your hands').

"We need to put more effort in sensitising our people on why we came up with that new land registration arrangement (Kyapa mu ngalo) so that they make the right decision," the Kabaka said.

He made the remarks while addressing his subjects at St. Beatrice SS, Kyankwanzi District during his two -day visit in Singo County on Saturday (June 17, 2017).

"BLB should spearhead this(massive sensitization ) and ensure that our people understand the importance of this programme," he added.

This was the first time the Kabaka came out to speak about the now controversial 'Kyapa mu ngalo' arrangement ,which a section of the public, including cabinet ministers have criticized, saying it would deprive sitting tenants on kingdom land their land rights.

But when launching the 'Kyapa mu ngalo' programme on April 18,2017, the Buganda Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga said Kabaka had directed that all fully registered tenants on kingdom land be issued with 49-year lease titles and advised those who have not yet registered their bibanja to do so to benefit from this programme .The six -month 'Kyapa mu ngalo.'"

The rogramme, according to Mr Mayiga , will help soothe land disputes in the kingdom and also help tenants on Kingdom land legitimise their tenancy and be able to access financial credits.

However, Mr Mayiga later clarified that registration was not compulsory and tenants who don't see the importance of owning lease titles were free to continue paying nominal ground rent (Busuulu).

While speaking during the annual Heroes Day celebrations in Luweero District on June 9, 2017, President Museveni ordered that no sitting tenant should be forced to register their bibanja to get land titles if they don't want to.

During his tour, the Kabaka also closed a health camp where he urgued men to take lead in the fight against HIV/Aids and also encouraged mothers to breastfeed their new born babies for at least two years to guarantee their good health.