The RPF Inkontanyi Secretary General Francois Ngarambe, yesterday hosted ruling party officials from the Republic of Congo and Angola.

The party officials were in Kigali on the invitation of the RPF to attend the Congress that was held on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Mr Pierre Ngolo, the Secretary General of Parti Congolais du Travail, expressed his gratitude for being invited to the RPF congress and noted that his party enjoys good relations and looks forward to strengthening relations between the two parties and the peoples of both countries.

On his part, Mr Americo Afonso Silver a member of the Central Committee and Director of the National Commission in charge of Audit and Discipline of the MPLA (Angola's ruling party), said that he looks forward to further building on the good relations between the people of his country and Rwandans.

The RPF congress unanimously nominated President Paul Kagame as the candidate for the upcoming elections that will be held on August 4, 2017. The congress was attended by ruling parties from numerous countries as well as other Rwandan political parties.