16 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea Governor - Says Government Exerts Efforts to Implement Development Projects in the State

Khartoum — The Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, has stressed that his government would spare no efforts in implementing the development projects in the State.

The governor told the weekly Radio Omdurman programme, Radio Conference, on Friday that during the month of Ramadan, his government has implemented a number of social and community related projects, including field visit to poor families.

The governor has meanwhile pointed out to his government achievements in the fields of water and electricity services as well as the improvement in the maritime facilities and the economic and social integration in the state.

