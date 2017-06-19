Sudan: First Vice President Issues Decree Forming Technical Committee to Implement State Reform Recommendations

Khartoum — The First Vice President and the Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan, issued a decree forming a technical committee to be entrusted with the implementation of the state reform recommendations and those of the national Dialogue.

The committee will be led by the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers and will include in head of the Technical Committee at the Council of Ministers the Undersecretary the Federal Government Chamber will be an Alternate Chair of the committee.

It will also include the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, the Secretary General of the National Council for Strategic Planning and the Director General of the National Council for Information, the Director of the General Administration for Follow up and Coordination at the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers, and the Director General of the Council Activities and Ministerial Sector who will be a member and a reporter for the said Technical Committee.

The committee will follow up the implementation of the state reform programme, the implementation of the recommendations of the National Dialogue, follow up the implementation by the ministerial committee for the recommendation of the state reform and those of the National Dialogue, as well as preparation of technical reports, analysis the outcome and issue recommendations to the Higher Committee on the State Reform programme.