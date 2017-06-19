19 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Mandate Genotype, HIV Tests for Intending Couples

By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — As part of moves to check sickle cell disease, the Sokoto State Government is to promulgate a law to make it compulsory for would-be couples to undergo genotype testing before marriage.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, who disclosed this yesterday, said the law would also make it compulsory for such couples to undergo HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B tests.

Also, grooms would be made to include long lasting insecticide treated nets in their bridal wares while the couples would be compelled to enroll for the state community contributory health scheme, he stated.

Speaking at a 2017 World Sickle Awareness Day event, the commissioner said his ministry would sponsor a private bill to the state House of Assembly after it convened a high-powered seminar that would agree on the positions of the law, Islam and culture on the premarital testing, among others.

