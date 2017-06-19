Sudan: MP Reports Soldiers Producing Charcoal

En Nahud — Soldiers of the Sudan Armed Forces in West Kordofan have been accused of illegally cutting forests and trading charcoal in military vehicles.

A Member of Parliament, Hassan Subahi, made his accusations at a parliamentary session in Khartoum this week. He said that a number of soldiers cut forests and are involved in charcoal trade by exploiting military vehicles to transport the charcoal to the cities for sale.

Subahi told parliament that the West Kordofan state government cannot prevent and arrest the military personnel who drive the vehicles loaded with charcoal to sell.

"The armed forces in some areas of the state have left no tree standing," the MP said. "Keilik area has become a desert, free of trees, and converted into charcoal cages."

Subahi called on the Ministry of Defence to prevent its affiliates from cutting down trees for the charcoal trade.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry issued a decision on 25 July 2015 to combat the ongoing desertification in various parts of the country.

Many people in Sudan depend on charcoal to cook their daily meals. Gas is often scarce, and in many parts of the country not available at all.