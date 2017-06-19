Sudan: Lack of Teachers, School Equipment in Central Darfur

Bindisi / Khartoum — People in Bindisi, Central Darfur, complained of a shortage of teachers, classrooms, chairs, school books and furniture. Members of Parliament accused the Sudanese government of allowing child labour.

"There are seven basic stage schools in the area where most of the teachers are volunteers," a father of one of the pupils in Jugma West of Bindisi told Radio Dabanga. "The pupils sit on palm rugs, and they lack school books and booklets."

He said that there six of the seven schools are built of straw. He expressed hope that authorities would address the problems.

Earlier this months the Sudanese Ministry of Education cknowledged a decrease in the distribution of textbooks and classroom seats. Only half of the average number of textbooks and seats end up in schools, the ministry concluded in a report to the Sudanese parliament.

Child labour

This week Members of Parliament accused Khartoum of violating the international law which criminalises child labour. The MP's confirmed that Sudanese companies exploit under-aged children as cleaners and garbage collectors, especially in Khartoum state. "All children who work in these sectors are under age. Naturally they should be learning in the schools."

12 June marked the World Day against Child Labour and the European Union Delegation to Sudan called on governments worldwide to highlight the global extent of child labour and the needed efforts to eradicate forced labour and modern slavery.

Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan, said on the occasion of the World Dau: "We undertake actions to protect children, to avoid their exploitation and guarantee them a proper childhood and a resourceful future. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals and ILO Conventions, we once again reaffirm our strong commitment in restlessly carrying on all necessary actions to completely eradicate child labour."