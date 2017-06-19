16 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Expired Drugs in East Darfur Hospital' - Medical Fund

Ed Daein — Sources in the academic hospital in the capital of East Darfur reported the use of expired medicines, while medicines were stolen from several departments of the hospital.

The medical director of Ed Daein Teaching Hospital released a statement that "unknown persons" stole all the medicines in the obstetrics and surgery departments in the hospital.

Meanwhile the state's National Medical Supplies Fund has acknowledged the existence and use of expired medicines in East Darfur.

The director of the fund, El Amin Abdallah, said that the expired medicines belong and are being used by a number of organisations which he did not mention. The director claimed that the National Medical Supplies Fund in East Darfur has nothing to do with them.

