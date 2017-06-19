Somalia: Bodies Found in Benaley As Battle Rages On for 3rd Day

Residents said the dead bodies of four people have been discovered in Benaley village of Hiran region, as battle between two clan militias is raging on for the third consecutive days.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, a resident said the bodies were discovered on a road leading to the district that has experienced heavy Inter-clan fighting in recent days.

He says it's not clear who killed the four people, because the area remains in battle condition. But he says women and children were among those killed in the conflict.

The officials of Hiran regional administration are yet to comment of the discovered bodies.

However, the village has been beset by a deadly combat between two clan militiamen fighting over the ownership of a grazing land and water wells, according to residents.