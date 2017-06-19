16 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Saudi Arabia Condemns Fatal Attack On Pizza House

Saudi Arabia has condemned the terrorist attack which targeted a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing 19 and wounding at least 30 people.

An official source at the Saudi foreign ministry expressed Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the source offered the Kingdom's condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The official source also reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Somali Republic.

A suicide car bombing and assault by Shabaab militants on two neighboring restaurants in Somalia's capital Mogadishu ended Thursday morning, a government spokesman said.

The attack Wednesday night began with a suicide car bombing at the gate of the restaurant. The blast largely destroyed the restaurant's facade and sparked a fire at the restaurant.

"The suicide bomber drove a car loaded with explosives into the building," said Ali Mohamed, a police official, identifying the target as the Posh Treats restaurant.

The Shabaab has been fighting for the last decade to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu and has also launched attacks in Kenya and Uganda, both contributors to a 22,000-strong African Union force in the country.

