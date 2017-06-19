Somalia: PM Calls for an Immediate End to the Clan Fighting

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The Prime Minster of Somalia's Federal government Hassan Ali Khaire has called for an immediate and unconditional end to the ongoing inter-clan fighting in Hiiraan region, which left dozens dead.

PM Khaire urged leaders of HirShabelle and Galmudug states to intervene in the battle between the two clan militias erupted on the rural villages on Hiiraan region's border with Galgadud.

Somali Prime Minister, however, calls for ceasefire and solve the bloodshed through peaceful dialogue.

The clan militiamen are fighting for control of a grazing land located between Mataban and Mahas towns in central Somalia. The conflict killed dozens and forced hundreds of families to flee their village.

Somalia has been beset by inter-clan battles, some over land ownership and politics since the topple of former military regime led by Siad Barre in 1991 by armed tribal warlords.