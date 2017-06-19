16 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Aims to Revive its Tourism Industry

The minister of Information, culture and tourism for federal government of Somalia H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow is in Spain for talks aimed to revive the country's shattered tourism industry.

The tourism sector once considered as one of the country's top revenue sources had ceased to exist in 1990s after warlords overthrew the central government led by the late president Siad Barre, plunging the horn of Africa nation into one of the world's deadliest and longest conflict.

The Minister who is now in a working visit in Spain met with the general secretary of Word Tourism Orgnanization Mr Taleb D. Rifai over the revival of Somalia's tourism sector.

Eng Yarisow also held talks with high-ranking officials of the government of Spain and discussed on a range of issues, including ways to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries and among others.

As parts of the minister's efforts, the government tried to seek International comunity's assistance in restoring the tourism sector with Eng Yarisow met with Word Tourism Orgnanization officials for an input.

The ouster of Al shabaab from the capital and surrounding regions had created a hope for the Somali government which says it intends to restore the industry; with the seaside capital Mogadishu handpicked as the primary tourist destination.

Local businessmen and returning Somali expatriates built and opened up a number of new hotels and guest houses, mainly catering to other Somalis as well as some Westerners.

Newly constructed Mogadishu's beachside resorts also accommodated the city's elites.

