Lesotho: U.S., South Africa Acts for Maseru Show

American musician WolfHawkJaguar and South Africans Spear of the Nation and Roots2000 are set to rock 4Fordy club in Khubetsoana as part of their So Beautiful Tour Southern Africa on 5 July.

The visiting musicians have been penciled in to perform along with upcoming musicians during the traditional Wednesday live music slot.

WolfHawkJaguar and Spear of The Nation will join Roots2000 in Johannesburg, South Africa on 27 June for the first leg of the tour before further performances in Cape Town (28 June), Transkei (29 June), Grahamstown Festival (from 30 June to 2 July) before coming to Lesotho.

This will be the first time that the Roots2000 and WolfHawkJaguar will be sharing the stage in 15 years.

They previously worked together when the American artist lived in Johannesburg and ran a music rehearsal space.

The tour will run concurrently with Journey To Radiance- a television show on Black Health and Healing hosted by WolfHawkJaguar and supported by Campaign for Black Male Achievement (CBMA).

4fordy's events manager DJ Spane this week told the Weekender that they aimed at uplifting the local music scene to a professional level hence the decision to pair Basotho artistes with established international acts.

"Our guest musicians will share the stage with the resident band because we all know that musicians are better recognised when they have shared the stage with prominent artistes," DJ Spane said.

"The idea is to uplift the profile of the resident band so the guest will not only perform but have a session with the locals so as to equip them with further skills to enable them to diversify and adjust to the international standards.

"Music is not regarded as a career in this country so we hope to attract investors to enable local artistes to making a living out of their talents and also be role models," he said.