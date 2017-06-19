Sudan: FVP Issues Decree On Committee to Follow Up National Accord Requirement

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the Federal prime Minister, L.t Gen Bakri Hassan Salih has issued a decree on the formation of a Higher Follow Up Committee, for the prerequisites of the National Accord and the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue.

The Higher Committee will be headed by Gen Salih himself and will include in its members' the Minister for Federal government Chamber, the head of the Economic sectors at the council of Ministers, the Minister for Justice, the Minister for Minerals and the State Minister the Council of Ministers Jamal Mahmoud, a member and a reporter.

The committee will follow up the implementation of the state reform programmes, the classification of the recommendations of the National Dialogue and allocation of these recommendations each to the concerned relative entity, and adoption of the appropriate decisions therein, as well as following up the recommendations of the National Dialogue and measurement of the impact of the resolutions on the general performance of the executive.