Sudan: A Delegation From the Belarus Central Bank to Visit Sudan This Month

Khartoum — A high level delegation from the Belarus Central Bank, is due to arrive to the Sudan next week on a visit the country at the invitation of its Sudanese counterpart, to discuss cooperation and reactivation of banking ties as well as facilitation of banking transfer, reinvigoration of trade and investment activities between the two countries.

During the visit which his set to be culminated with a presser on the 18th of Jun, the two sides are due to sign a number of protocols on exchange of expertise and training.

The Belarus delegation is due to call on the minister of Finance and National Economy and the Minister for Petroleum and the Minister for Industry beside leaders of some commercial banks in the country.