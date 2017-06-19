Nigeria: DSS Warns Ethnic Jingoists, Sponsors

The Department of State Service (DSS) has commenced investigation into the arrest of perpetrators and sponsors of ethnic and regional hate campaign, a statement by the agency said.

The statement by Tony Opuiyo yesterday said at the appropriate time all those involved in these condemnable acts would be unmasked and dealt with.

He said the Service reassures that it will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that those bent on causing a breakdown of law and order were not spared.

Opuiyo said the Service has watched with keen interest the disturbing trend by desperate and mischievous elements pushing the nation to calamity and destruction.

"Only recently, the Arewa Youths in a press statement called for the relocation of the Igbos from the North."

"Unfortunately, this development has been followed by a release from an unknown source styled, Niger Delta Watchdogs threatening all Northerners to quit Niger Delta region," he said.

He noted that, "another group went to the extent of harvesting from the internet, a horrific accident scene, for the purpose of making it look like a site of massacre of Igbo ethnic group by Northern youths."

However, Opuiyo said, "the Service has been able to establish that the purported murder scene being depicted as a field of massacre was a high casualty accident scene which occurred along Owo-Akure road, Ondo State, on 3rd March, 2016."

He stated that those involved in the misleading and despicable acts are warned to desist from anything capable of causing disaffection and stoking nationwide tensions.

He said the Service would stop deploy all resources at its disposal to identify and deal with all those culpable, as well as maintain peace and order in every length and breadth of the Nation.

Opuiyo said the Service frowns at the tendency some ethnic chauvinists easily and cheaply resort to hate speeches, misinformation and total manipulation of information especially on the social media.

He said the Service condemns in its entirety the call for relocation of anyone to places against their wishes.

"Such relocation order is not only illegal, but it is strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our Constitution which allows for freedoms of movement and association among others."

"Well-meaning and law abiding citizens and residents are enjoined to disregard persuasions by these tribal jingoists to make our beloved country a theatre of the absurd and bloodletting," the statement said.