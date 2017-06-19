19 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10 Factors Working Against Nigeria's Unity - Senator

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Garba Muhammad

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has listed 10 factors he believed are working against the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Mr. Sani in a facebook post on Sunday listed the factors as:

1.Dependence on one major source of revenue from a section of a country, which logically profiles and categorises other sections as parasitic.

2.Fading memory of the tragedy of secession and war: Lost lessons of history.

3.Manipulation of sectional, religious and ethnic sentiments and sensibilities of Nigerians by the political class.

4.The slow death of the nationalistic and patriotic spirit in the hearts and minds of Nigerians, evidenced with the perennial indifference to October 1st Independence Day celebrations.

5.A succession of failed governments, economic paralyses and widening gulf between the have and the have nots.

6.The rise of a new restive and angry generation without value for, interest in or sense of history.

7.Retention of a national political and socio economic culture which emphasises on sharing of national cake as against the baking of national cake. A bogus federal structure of largesse.

8.Deliberate or negligent suffocation of institutions established to promote national unity e.g. NYSC, Federal Government Colleges, etc.

9.Narcissistic and forlorn ideas and fantasy of chauvinists and ethnic champions dreaming of carving out mini nations along tribal lines.

10.Inequities of a pyramid economic structure; a rich few over a poor many.

Nigeria

Aides Silent On Buhari's Recovery, Date of Return

There were sealed lips and frowned faces, coupled with unwelcoming body language at Abuja House, the official residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.