A Chitungwiza man has been fined $50 for using a fake $100 note to buy a gearbox. Daniel Zebron appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora recently facing allegations of theft of trust property and pleaded not guilty. In his defence, Zebron said he did not steal from the complainant, Mr Taitose Charoodza, but had connived with him to use $100 note to buy motor vehicle parts.

Mrs Chigodora found him guilty of using the fake note, based on his confession.

The prosecutor, Mr Farai Katonha alleged that on January 15 this year, Charoodza went to Ziko Business Centre where he met Zebron and gave him $100 to buy a gearbox and a starter for his vehicle.

Zebron did not buy the vehicle parts as per agreement, but converted the money to his own use.

Charoodza then reported the case to the police, leading to Zebron's arrest.