Kenyan Menswear Designer Zedekiya Lukoye Set to Launch Brand in Kenya

NAROK NYC has announced it will launch its menswear brand in Kenya. The collection by Kenyan born Zedekiya Lukoye will include official, casual and lifestyle men clothing.

The Launch of the brand to be held on Friday, 30th of June, 2017 at the New Simba Corp Aspire Centre in Westland's will be an exclusive vogue exhibition, and is set to put Kenya on the fashion map in Africa and abroad.

"This is my Homecoming, I am bring my brand to my country and the East African at large," said Zeddie.

The Simba Corp Aspire Centre Venue will incorporate an exciting Concept that creates an elegant environment to enjoy a top on the line run way show that will match the Narok NYC brand.

"Our Service centre will blend with the elegance of his brand, this will be ideal for the vogue show and a perfect match for Zeddie who draws inspiration from his Kenyan heritage while sipping in modern distinctions to create timeless pieces. This space is the first of its kind in Kenya and I believe that's why he chose it for the first of a kind event in Kenya," said Michael De Souza, BMW Brand Manager.

Zeddie holds the 2016 title for the Most Stylish Male African in the diaspora by Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, in 2015 he became the Director of Bespoke at 3X1 one of the top 10 denim stores in the world. He has worked closely with New York fashion mogul, Alexander Nash and other key globally recognized fashion icons.His unique style reflects both his Kenyan roots and Western flare.

Some of the A-listers and Hollywood celebrities Zeddie has worked with include: NBA player Chris McCullough and Derrick Williams, Supermodel Tyson Beckford and Prince Tjou, painter and artist Bradley Theodore, actor Dion Saap, violinist Damian Escobar, and Rohan Marley.