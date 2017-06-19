A Mazowe man raped his 21-month-old grandchild after promising to give her fish, the court heard last week. The man lives close to his daughter's homestead. The grandfather (60), whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazin Ncube facing charges of rape.

He was denied bail and will return to court on June 29.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa advised the man to seek bail at the High Court.

It was alleged that the grandfather visited his daughter on June 10 and found his granddaughter refusing to eat sadza and peas.

He took her to his house where he promised to give her fish, but took long to return the minor.

This saw the victim's mother sending her 13-year-old daughter to make a follow-up.

The grandfather accompanied the teenager and the minor back home, but did not enter his daughter's homestead.

The court heard that it was unusual for him to do so.

The minor is said to have complained of genital pains and her mother noticed she had bruises on her genitals.

She visited a clinic where nurses advised her to report the matter to the police.