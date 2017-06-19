Bulawayo — Bulawayo City coach Mandla Mpofu heaved a sigh of relief when his team ended a three-match losing streak and added woes on visiting Yadah in this Castle Lager Premiership tie. City came into yesterday's match at Luveve smarting from three consecutive losses to Ngezi Platinum Stars (3-2), and identical 1-0 scoreline defeats against How Mine and Chapungu.

A ninth-minute schoolboy blunder by Yadah goalkeeper Munyaradzi Zengeni gifted City the lead as a seemingly harmless shot by Clive Rupiya went through the goalie's legs.

Despite going a goal down, Yadah never lost hope as they kept asking City's defence questions and they finally found an equaliser just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

City's defender Zibusiso Sibanda brought down Johannes Sibanda in the box on the 31st minute and referee Allan Bhasvi rightfully awarded the visitors a penalty.

Seasoned player Wellington Kamudyariwa converted the spot-kick, sending young City goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya the wrong way.

Most of the play was concentrated in the midfield, with City's quartet of Kelvin Madzongwe, Innocent Kutsanzira, Trevor Ndlovu and Humphrey Ncube standing up to Yadah's Brian Mapfumo and Kamudyariwa and Leeroy Murape. Yadah coach Jairos Tapera pulled out a tired Johane in the 59th minute and introduced slippery winger Leeroy Mavunga and the move brought in more urgency to the visitors' attack.

City found the winning goal in the 80th minute through overlapping left-back Munyaradzi Mungadze who reacted quickly to tap a rebound home.

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1