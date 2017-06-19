Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has counselled soccer giants -- Young Africans and Simba Sports Club -- to conduct their player registration exercises wisely by focusing on the continental club championships.

Young Africans and Simba SC will represent the country in the African Champions League as well as Caf Confederation Cup in next year's edition.

Speaking to The Citizen, TFF secretary general Mwesigwa Celestine said one of the reasons Tanzania has so far failed to clinch the African titles despite having talented players was poor scouting.

Being the Tanzania flag bearers in the continental club championship, the two clubs have to avoid recruiting players who would not help them internationally.

"I urge the two clubs to make player informed scouting ahead of the next league season. They have a huge task ahead at the continental level. I know the registration exercise is going on, clubs must seek unique talents that will make them competitive sides in Africa."

"When you hear of new recruitments, sometimes you wonder, will this player really deliver for this club at the continental championships? Poor scouting will bring us bad results. Why don't clubs at times focus on national teams, look we have rules and regulations that allow clubs to recruit a number of foreign players. Let them look for excellent talents there. There are players playing in the categories of under 17, 20, 23 and seniors, this will stimulate the development of the football in the country," challenged Mwesigwa.

The TFF secretary general also urged the clubs to recruit strong U-20 squads purposely in order to have a reserve of players who can feature in continental tournaments.

"We have allowed five U-20 players to feature in the league, clubs have to strengthen the squad too in order to use them in the league. This will help them to avoid fatigue for players who normally never change in the team," he said.

Meanwhile, Mwesigwa has requested other clubs featuring in the local league to recruit the best players who can challenge the title contenders. He said for the past five seasons, the giants, Young Africans, Simba SC and Azam FC dominated the top positions.

"Let's join the standard reached by Kagera Sugar. We need strong teams to challenge the big guns, Kagera Sugar has done well and in the two past seasons, Mbeya City did the same. We want to see all teams perform the best and represent the country in the continental club championships," he said.