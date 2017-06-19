Tanzania Girl Crowns Kenya Coast Table Tennis Title

Dar es Salaam — Finally, upcoming Tanzanian table tennis player, Sara Alidina, has won the Kenyan Coast Regional Championships 2017 after beating Assa Naomi from Taita County 2-1 in the final.

Sara, who represents Mombasa County, started the encounter with shock after losing the first set with 8-11 before equalising in the second set with 11-8 and later registers 11-4 in the final set to emerge top of the championships.

It was a tense final as Assa is among the top table tennis in the championship, which saw the only Tanzanian featuring for the first time in the history. Sara, who studies at The Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, also faced tough competition in the semifinals. She played Amina from Taita County and managed to win 2-0 with 14-12 and 11-8 respectively.

"I am very happy to win the title, it was my target in my career. It was not an easy match to me as some of the table tennis players are very experienced. I was competing for the first time. It was tense to me and I promise to make efforts and dominate other events," said Sara through a telephone interview. The victory made her qualify automatically for the Kenya National racquet championships to be held in Nairobi at the end of this month representing the Kenyan Coast Region.

The Tanzanian player managed to win all three matches in a preliminary round to reach the last eight stages of the exciting championships. Sara registered a two-straight win (2-0) victory against Christine Mbengo with the 11-3 and 11-5 before registering victory in the second encounter against Caroline Achiong with the same style after recording 11-5 and 11-4 respectively.

The third game was very tough for her as she faced tough Kenyan player Ifra (19) and won by 2-1. She won the first set with 11-8, but Ifra equalised in the second with 11-8 and in the final set. Sara won 11-7 in the thrilling event.