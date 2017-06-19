18 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Suke Chile Reportedly Eyes Political Office in DRC

By Peter Adamu

Popular nightclub DJ of the Chez Nthemba fame, Suke Chile, has reportedly gone into politics in his country of birth - the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Suke Chile, who has lived in Zambia for over 20 years entertaining patrons at Chez Ntemba, is among the parliamentary candidates vying for political office in the general elections expected later this year.

The well known DJ who also sung a hit number Papa Chiluba praising Zambia's third Republican president will be a candidate on the UDGBG ticket in the elections billed for December 2017.

Chez Ntemba's popularity is synonymous to Suke Chile who has served the Congolese international entertainment chain for ages.

He arrived in Zambia in the early 1990s when Kayembe Kaloji arrived to open the rhumba influenced Chez Ntemba.

As the night spot shifted base from Kamwala, Thornpark, Downtown and Kabulonga over the years before spreading to other cities in the country, Suke Chile has remained the main attraction on its menu.

