Zambia: PF Attack Catholic - Telesphore Mpundu is On a Lone Path

A Patriotic Front social media page yesterday published an article attacking Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu after he led three church mother bodies in classifying Zambia as a dictatorship.

Archbishop Mpundu held a press conference on Friday at which he also demanded the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

President Edgar Lungu however responded to the call saying there was no political crisis in Zambia and those clergy speaking against his governance were paid agents.

BELOW IS AN ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE PF MEDIA

First he wrote a letter that was not a pastoral letter but he fronted it and purported it be a pastoral letter just because he is President of the Zambia Catholic Conference of Bishops(ZCCB)?

The Conference of Bishops did not sit to issue such a pastoral letter.

And on Friday Archbishop Mpundu gathered former Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director, Bishop Paul Mususu, in place of EFZ Director, Dr.Pukuta Mwanza and former CCZ President and National Superintendent of the Pilgrim Wesleyan Church of Zambia, Alfred Kalembo in place of outgoing CCZ Executive Director, Suzanne Matale.

For the record the trio above therefore cannot be the representatives of the church-mother bodies!!

Methinks if Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has something to say or wishes to air his view, let him say or speak without wearing the masquerades he is clutching on